Trump says he declined to answer questions in NY attorney general probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he declined to answer questions during an appearance before the New York state attorney general in a civil investigation into his family's business practices.
"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said in a statement.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Doina Chiacu;
