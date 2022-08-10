Trump says he declined to answer questions in NY attorney general probe

Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, New York, U.S., August 10, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he declined to answer questions during an appearance before the New York state attorney general in a civil investigation into his family's business practices.

"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Doina Chiacu;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.