Trump sues his former lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million
April 12 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million, according to a filing in a Florida court on Wednesday.
Cohen testified before a Manhattan grand jury that later indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, marking the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been charged with a crime.
Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in that case on April 4.
The lawsuit accuses Cohen of violating his attorney-client relationship with Trump by revealing his "confidences" and "spreading falsehoods."
Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
