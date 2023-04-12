Trump sues his former lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million

Cohen joins supporters praying over during a campaign stop at the New Spirit Revival Center church in Cleveland Heights, Ohio
Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen stands behind Trump as he runs for president while a group of supporters lay hands on Trump in prayer during a campaign stop at the New Spirit Revival Center church in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, U.S. September 21, 2016.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

April 12 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million, according to a filing in a Florida court on Wednesday.

Cohen testified before a Manhattan grand jury that later indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, marking the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been charged with a crime.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in that case on April 4.

The lawsuit accuses Cohen of violating his attorney-client relationship with Trump by revealing his "confidences" and "spreading falsehoods."

Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington and Luc Cohen in New York; Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Katharine Jackson and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks