Trump will not object to release of search warrant for his Florida home -filing
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's lawyers have informed the government that the former U.S. president will not object to the public release of a search warrant for his Florida home, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing on Friday.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Caitlin Webber
