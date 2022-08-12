Trump will not object to release of search warrant for his Florida home -filing

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower the day after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's lawyers have informed the government that the former U.S. president will not object to the public release of a search warrant for his Florida home, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing on Friday.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Caitlin Webber

