Twitter sued for mass layoffs - Bloomberg News















Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter was sued over Elon Musk's plan to lay off about half of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court.

Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, the report said.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty











