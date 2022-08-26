Up to Justice Dept to determine if national security harmed at Mar-a-Lago, Biden says

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to forgive federal student loan debt during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday it was up to the Justice Department to determine if national security was compromised at former president Donald Trump's Florida home, where FBI agents recovered classified documents in a raid this month.

"We'll let the Justice Department determine that," Biden said at the White House when asked by reporters if national security could have been compromised at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

