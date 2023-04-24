U.S. appeals court upholds lower court order forcing Apple to allow third-party App Store payments

A women uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar

April 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld a federal court's order that could force Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to change payment practices in its App Store.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeal upheld a 2021 order in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games that could require Apple to allow developers to provide links and buttons for third-party in-app payment options and thereby avoid paying sales commissions to the iPhone maker.

Apple shares were down 0.16% to $164.75 after the ruling. Apple and Epic did not immediately return a request for comment.

