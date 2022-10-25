U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal rejected by Russian court















KRASNOGORSK, Russia, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner against her nine-year prison sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced on Aug. 4 to nine years in a penal colony.

Reporting by Filipp Lebedev and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Kevin Liffey











