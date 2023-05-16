US charges former Apple engineer with attempt to steal self-driving car tech















WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that it had charged a former Apple Inc (AAPL.O) engineer with attempting to steal the firm's technology related to autonomous systems, including self-driving cars.

The engineer, whom Justice Department officials named as Weibao Wang, 35, in 2017 accepted a U.S.-based job with a Chinese company working to develop self-driving cars before resigning from Apple.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, David Shepardson and Rami Ayyub











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.