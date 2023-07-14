US court refuses FTC request to pause Microsoft deal for Activision
WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal court rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request that it order Microsoft (MSFT.O) to temporarily hold off on closing its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), according to a court filing.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- WorldAppeals court orders new congressional map for New York, Democrats could benefit
A New York appeals court on Thursday ordered a redrawing of the state's congressional map, handing a victory to Democrats hoping to retake control of the closely divided U.S. House of Representatives in the 2024 election.
- TechnologyStability AI is sued by co-founder who says he was duped in to selling stake for $100
A Stability AI co-founder on Thursday sued the artificial- intelligence startup and its chief executive, claiming they defrauded him in to selling his 15% stake for $100 just three months before the company reached a $1 billion market valuation.