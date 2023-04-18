US, General Motors settle alleged discrimination against non-US citizens

By
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it had reached a settlement with General Motors Co (GM.N) to resolve the department's determination that the American automaker discriminated against non-U.S. citizens.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will pay $365,000 in civil penalties to the United States, the Justice Department said in a statement. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

A Justice Department investigation determined that until at least September 2021, GM's export compliance assessments unnecessarily required lawful permanent residents to provide an unexpired foreign passport as a condition of employment, imposing a discriminatory barrier on them in the hiring process, the department said.

The agreement reached Tuesday requires GM to train its personnel on the law's requirements, revise its employment policies and be subject to monitoring and reporting requirements.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Susan Heavey

