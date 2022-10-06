U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6, 2021, attack to hold hearing Oct. 13















WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will conduct its next hearing on Oct. 13, the panel said in a statement on Thursday.

The committee conducted eight hearings over six weeks in June and July, disclosing the findings of its more than yearlong probe of events surrounding the deadly assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters after weeks of false claims by him that he had won the 2020 election.

Reporting By Paul Grant











