U.S. judge blocks Idaho from enforcing abortion ban
Aug 24 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the state of Idaho from enforcing a near-total ban on abortions when women endangered by pregnancy complications require emergency care at hospitals, siding with the U.S. Justice Department that argued the ban conflicted with federal law.
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tim Ahmann
