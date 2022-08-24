U.S. judge blocks Idaho from enforcing abortion ban

1 minute read

Abortion rights activists, including actor Busy Phillips, march past United States Supreme Court to protest the court's ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Aug 24 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the state of Idaho from enforcing a near-total ban on abortions when women endangered by pregnancy complications require emergency care at hospitals, siding with the U.S. Justice Department that argued the ban conflicted with federal law.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.