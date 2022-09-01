U.S. judge defers ruling now on Trump request for special master after FBI search

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A redacted FBI photograph of documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida estate, and which was included in a U.S. Department of Justice filing and released August 30, 2022. U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday declined to rule immediately on former President Donald Trump's request to impose a special master to review the materials seized by the FBI following its search at his Florida home, according to media reports.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Dan Whitcomb and Francisco Alvarado; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.