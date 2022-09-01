1 minute read
U.S. judge defers ruling now on Trump request for special master after FBI search
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday declined to rule immediately on former President Donald Trump's request to impose a special master to review the materials seized by the FBI following its search at his Florida home, according to media reports.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Dan Whitcomb and Francisco Alvarado; Editing by Chris Reese
