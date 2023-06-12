US judge delays American Airlines, JetBlue injunction date

The JetBlue Airways logo is seen on a revolving door entering John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York
The JetBlue Airways logo is seen on a revolving door entering John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin on Monday delayed the effective date of a permanent injunction after ruling American Airlines (AAL.O) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) must end their Northeast Alliance (NEA) they used to coordinate flights and pool revenue.

Sorokin initially said the injunction would take effect June 20. He said Monday he would now make the effective date 21 days after he issues a final judgment. On Friday, the airlines asked Sorokin to allow them to continue mutual frequent flyer recognition and codeshare arrangements.

Reporting by David Shepardson

