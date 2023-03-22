U.S. judge dismisses part of Alibaba shareholder lawsuit

Companies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Follow















NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed part of a shareholder lawsuit against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , and dismissed shareholder claims against Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan granted motions to dismiss claims alleging misstatements about the initial public offering of Ant, known for operating the Alipay payment platform.

He refused to dismiss claims over alleged misstatements about Alibaba's antitrust risk and exclusivity practices.

