U.S. judge dismisses part of Alibaba shareholder lawsuit

Logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office building in Beijing, China
The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed part of a shareholder lawsuit against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , and dismissed shareholder claims against Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan granted motions to dismiss claims alleging misstatements about the initial public offering of Ant, known for operating the Alipay payment platform.

He refused to dismiss claims over alleged misstatements about Alibaba's antitrust risk and exclusivity practices.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks