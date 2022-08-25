U.S. judge orders release of redacted affidavit in Trump search by Friday

An aerial view of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents searched it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered the U.S. Justice Department to file a redacted version of its affidavit in support of the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home to be released to the public by Friday at noon.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Jonathan Oatis

