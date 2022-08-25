1 minute read
U.S. judge orders release of redacted affidavit in Trump search by Friday
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered the U.S. Justice Department to file a redacted version of its affidavit in support of the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home to be released to the public by Friday at noon.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Jonathan Oatis
