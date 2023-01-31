U.S. Justice Department asks Tesla for documents on driver assist systems















A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Tuesday it has received requests from the U.S. Department of Justice for documents related to the electric vehicle company's driver assist system, Autopilot, and its "Full-Self Driving" feature.

Sources told Reuters in October last year that the company was under criminal investigation in the United States over claims its electric vehicles can drive themselves.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











