U.S. Justice Department asks Tesla for documents on driver assist systems
- Companies
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Tuesday it has received requests from the U.S. Department of Justice for documents related to the electric vehicle company's driver assist system, Autopilot, and its "Full-Self Driving" feature.
Sources told Reuters in October last year that the company was under criminal investigation in the United States over claims its electric vehicles can drive themselves.
Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.