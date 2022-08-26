1 minute read
U.S. Justice Department releases redacted document that led to Trump search
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit it used to win court approval for the FBI's Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, a document that could shed more light on the evidence that led to the unprecedented search.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tim Ahmann
