U.S. Justice Department says it would support Trump-backed candidate as special master

An American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month.

It backed either of its own two candidates or Dearie, it said in a court filing, but rejected a second Trump pick, Paul Huck.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Caitlin Webber; writing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.