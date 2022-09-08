U.S. Justice Dept to appeal court ruling blocking review in Trump probe

1 minute read

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it would appeal a federal judge's decision to appoint a special master to review records seized from former President Donald Trump's home for their ongoing criminal investigation.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis

