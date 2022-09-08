U.S. Justice Dept to appeal court ruling blocking review in Trump probe

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it would appeal a federal judge's decision to appoint a special master to review records seized from former President Donald Trump's home for their ongoing criminal investigation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.