U.S. Justice Dept opposes unsealing affidavit used to search Trump's home

An aerial view of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents searched it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it opposes requests by the news media to unseal the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge's approval to search former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

(This story corrects to show Justice Department opposes unsealing affidavit, rather than does not oppose)

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch

