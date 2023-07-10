US requests stay on order that restricted Biden officials from contacting social media firms

Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration
Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday requested that a federal appeals court put a stay on a lower court's order that restricted some agencies and officials of President Joe Biden's administration from communicating with social media firms to moderate content.

