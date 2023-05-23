US safety board to hold Norfolk Southern derailment investigative hearing
WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a two-day investigative hearing June 22-23 on the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, board chair Jennifer Homendy said Tuesday.
Earlier this month, a U.S. Senate panel approved rail safety legislation that tightens rules on trains carrying explosive substances like the Norfolk Southern-operated train that derailed in Ohio. Homendy said the investigative hearing will have four panels and hopes the NTSB can issue a final report on the derailment by early 2024.
