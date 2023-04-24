US says Proud Boys were 'thirsting for violence' as Jan. 6 trial wraps up















April 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. prosecutor on Monday said leaders of the Proud Boys were “thirsting for violence and organizing for action” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the criminal trial of five members of the far-right group neared its conclusion.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Conor Mulroe told a jury in a closing argument that the Proud Boys viewed themselves as a “fighting force” for former President Donald Trump and were “ready to commit violence on his behalf” in order to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

“For these defendants, politics was no longer something for the debating floor or the voting booth,” Mulroe said. “To them, politics meant actual physical combat.”

Former Proud Boys chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and four co-defendants – Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola - are charged with seditious conspiracy and other felonies for what prosecutors described as a plot to use violence to disrupt the transfer of presidential power.

Prosecutors say the group played a leading role in the Jan. 6 riot, when thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.

Five people died and more than 140 police officers were injured. More than 1,000 people have been charged so far.

During the four-month trial, jurors were shown internal messages from Proud Boys leaders discussing civil war and physically attacking left-wing protesters and police.

Lawyers for the defendants have argued that there was no plan to attack the Capitol and have accused prosecutors of cherry-picking messages in an attempt to argue there was a broad conspiracy. Two defendants, Rehl and Pezzola, testified in their own defense during the trial.

Lawyers for the defendants are expected to begin their closing arguments later on Monday.

