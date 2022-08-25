U.S. SEC charges Granite Construction, former executive with fraud -statement

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it had charged Granite Construction Inc. (GVA.N) and a former executive with fraud for inflating the financial performance of one of the company's major subdivisions.

Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, Granite agreed to pay a civil penalty of $12 million, the regulator said in a statement.

