U.S. SEC charges Granite Construction, former executive with fraud -statement
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it had charged Granite Construction Inc. (GVA.N) and a former executive with fraud for inflating the financial performance of one of the company's major subdivisions.
Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, Granite agreed to pay a civil penalty of $12 million, the regulator said in a statement.
