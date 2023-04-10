US Senate panel plans hearing on Supreme Court Justice Thomas' trips - report















WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday said they planned to hold a hearing in the coming days in relation to luxury trips taken by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas which were funded by a Republican donor, ProPublica reported.

The lawmakers wrote a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts asking for an investigation into the reported trips, ProPublica said.

The media outlet reported on Thursday that Thomas accepted expensive trips from Republican donor and real estate magnate Harlan Crow over decades without disclosing them. Thomas defended the trips, saying he had been advised he was not required to report that type of "personal hospitality."

