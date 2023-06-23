US special counsel seeks delay to start of Trump documents trial until December

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith on Friday asked a federal judge to delay the start of former President Donald Trump's trial on charges of willful retention of classified government records and obstruction of justice until Dec. 11, a court filing showed.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set an initial trial date of Aug. 14.

Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Dan Whitcomb















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.