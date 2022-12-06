U.S. special counsel subpoenas officials in three states in Trump probe -Washington Post















WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The special counsel overseeing the U.S. Justice Department's investigations related to former U.S. President Donald Trump has subpoenaed local election officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Officials in Milwaukee and Dane counties in Wisconsin received subpoenas dated Nov. 22, according to copies provided to Reuters. The Washington Post reported that officials in Arizona's Maricopa County and Michigan's Wayne County also received subpoenas.

The subpoenas included a request for "any and all communications in any form to, from, or involving" Trump or his campaign for the period between June 1, 2020 and January 20, 2021. ---- of their communications with the former president, his aides, campaign staff and supporters

Smith was appointed special counsel last month to take charge of the department's investigations regarding Trump, including his alleged handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Tim Ahmann











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.