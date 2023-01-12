U.S. sues City National Bank under federal Fair Housing Act

Companies Royal Bank of Canada Follow















Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday filed a lawsuit against City National Bank, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), under the federal Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit was filed with the federal court in Los Angeles, online court records show. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.

RBC and City National had no immediate comment. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York











