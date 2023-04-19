US Supreme Court allows Mall of America to fight cheap Sears lease
April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Mall of America outside Minneapolis - the nation's largest shopping complex - can challenge an extremely cheap lease it made decades ago with Sears Holdings Corp, which was subsequently sold to a new owner during the department store chain's bankruptcy.
In a 9-0 ruling written by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision against MOAC Mall Holdings LLC, the parent company of the mega-mall located in Bloomington, Minnesota. The ruling means that MOAC Mall Holdings can proceed with its challenge to the lease in a lower court as it seeks the ability to charge more to rent the space that Sears had occupied.
The company has argued that it should no longer be bound by a 100-year lease initially signed in 1991 with Sears, long a retail giant but a company that has since withered. The lease provided Sears with a three-story, 120,000-square foot (11,000 square meters) location at the mall for a rent of just $10 a year.
The Sears location has been closed since 2019, and Mall of America said in court filings it wanted to start over with a new lease rather than allowing the new leaseholder to sublease the space at the cheap rate.
After Sears went bankrupt in 2018, it sold its assets for $5.2 billion to former chairman Eddie Lampert and his hedge fund ESL Investments Inc, and the lease was transferred months later to Transform Holdco LLC, a company formed by the new Sears owners.
Mall of America went to court to try to stop the lease transfer during the Sears bankruptcy process. A federal judge in New York threw out the lawsuit and the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found in 2021 that bankruptcy law does not allow for appeals of court-approved bankruptcy sales.
While bankruptcy law limits the ability of courts to unwind a sale after appeal, it does not prevent appeals entirely, the Supreme Court ruled.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BusinessElevance's upbeat profit forecast overshadowed by 2024 growth fears
Elevance Health Inc's forecast raise and strong quarterly profit on Wednesday failed to ease investor concerns over regulatory hits to the company's government-backed insurance business, sending its shares down over 4%.