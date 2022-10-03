U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Pennsylvania electoral map















WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers.

The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court endorsing a map backed by a group of Democratic voters after Democratic Governor Tom Wolf vetoed a plan passed by the majority-Republican state legislature.

Pennsylvania has 17 House districts - down one after the state lost population in the most recent national census done in 2020.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham











