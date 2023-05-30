US Supreme Court spurns ex-Shkreli lawyer Greebel's challenge to prosecutors

Companies Travere Therapeutics Inc Follow















WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a bid by a New York lawyer to restrict how much money federal prosecutors can take from his 401(k) retirement accounts to compensate fraud victims after he was convicted in a scheme involving former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.

The justices turned away Evan Greebel's appeal of a lower court's ruling that prosecutors could tap into two of the attorney's accounts to help satisfy a $10.4 million judgment owed to victims. Greebel, who was outside counsel for Shkreli-founded Retrophin Inc, was sentenced in 2018 to 18 months in prison for helping Shkreli bilk investors at the drug company now known as Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX.O).

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Will Dunham and Leigh Jones











