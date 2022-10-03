U.S. Supreme Court turns away Biogen bid to reinstate MS drug patent

- Companies
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) bid to win reinstatement of a patent on the company's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera in a dispute with Viatris Inc subsidiary (VTRS.O) Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The justices turned away Biogen's appeal of a lower court's decision to invalidate the patent in a ruling that helped clear the way for Mylan's generic version of Tecfidera.
Reporting by Blake Brittain; Editing by Will Dunham
