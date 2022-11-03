Vonage agrees to pay $100 million to settle U.S. FTC lawsuit

Companies

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Communications firm Vonage agreed to pay $100 million to resolve a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit that alleged it had failed to provide a simple method for customers to cancel their telephone services, court documents filed Thursday show.

Vonage, which was acquired by Ericsson (ERICb.ST) earlier this year in a $6.2 billion deal, had employed hurdles to deter and prevent customers from stopping recurring charges, the FTC said in filing a lawsuit and proposed settlement in U.S. District Court in New Jersey.

Reporting by David Shepardson











