Walgreens prescriptions contributed to opioid epidemic in San Francisco - U.S. court
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O) contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco through its sale of prescription drugs in the city, a federal judge concluded on Wednesday.
The amount the pharmacy chain must pay will be determined in a later trial.
