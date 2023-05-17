Walgreens reaches $230 mln opioid settlement with San Francisco

Companies Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Follow















May 17 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) has reached a $230 million settlement with San Francisco over its alleged role in that city's opioid epidemic, city attorney David Chiu said on Wednesday.

Chiu said the accord followed a trial where the court found Walgreens substantially contributed to the epidemic and created a public nuisance.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer had ruled last August that the drugstore chain failed to properly investigate suspicious opioid orders for nearly 15 years.

Walgreens had been the only remaining defendant, after several drugmakers and distributors had settled with the city.

San Francisco subsequently estimated it might cost $8.1 billion to abate the opioid crisis, and said Walgreens was legally liable for the entire amount.

Walgreens did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for comment. It had previously denied liability.

