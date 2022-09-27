Wall Street WhatsApp probe set to result in historic fine - Bloomberg Law

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Whatsapp logos are seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are set to announce a settlement with firms across Wall Street for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could extract total fines of around $2 billion, according to disclosures from U.S. banks. read more

The announcement of the settlement is expected as soon as Wednesday, Bloomberg Law reported. (https://bit.ly/3SstNjA)

The regulators did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Wall Street institutions faced challenges in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices. Citigroup Inc , JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are some of the biggest banks under the industry-wide scrutiny.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

