White House says 'fight is not over' after Texas judge blocks emergency abortion guidance

U.S. President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks during a signing ceremony for "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday the decision by a federal judge in Texas to block President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing emergency abortion guidance was "a blow to Texans" and vowed that "the fight is not over." read more

"The President will continue to push to require hospitals to provide life-saving and health-preserving reproductive care," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Katharine Jackson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.