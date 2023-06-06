White House says it will win Merck lawsuit, defends Medicare drug negotiations

Companies Merck & Co Inc Follow















WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is confident it will succeed in the courts against Merck & Co's (MRK.N) lawsuit filed on Tuesday, the White House said, defending the Medicare health insurance program's authority to seek deals on medicine prices.

"We are confident we will succeed in the courts: there is nothing in the Constitution that prevents Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

