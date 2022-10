Actress Angela Lansbury, who voiced the character of Mrs. Potts, is interviewed as she arrives for the 25th anniversary celebration of "Beauty and the Beast" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, U.S., May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo















Oct 11 (Reuters) - Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on the stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford











