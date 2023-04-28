Actress Eva Green wins London court case over fee for failed film















LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Hollywood actress Eva Green on Friday won a legal fight with financiers who she had sued at London's High Court for her fee for a failed film in which she was to star.

The French actress, whose film credits include the James Bond movie "Casino Royale", had sued White Lantern Films and SMC Speciality Finance for the $1 million fee she said she was owed over the collapse of the planned independent movie "A Patriot", in which she was to play the lead role as a soldier.

"Ms Green’s claim to the Fee succeeds and I will make a declaration to that effect," judge Michael Green said in his ruling.

The production company had launched a counter claim against Green for breach of contract, blaming her for the science fiction film's failure before it went into production in late 2019, saying she never intended for it to go ahead.

Green, 42, appeared in court in January to say she had become concerned the film's production team had been cutting corners, citing how her stunt training had been reduced from four weeks to five days.

"I reject all the defendants’ defences to the claim. In particular I find that Ms Green did not renounce her obligations under the Artist Agreement; nor did she commit any repudiatory breaches of it," the judge said.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alistair Smout











