Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows

Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Music superstar Adele said on Tuesday she will play two concerts at London's Hyde Park next summer, her first in five years, an announcement British media said caused her website to crash as fans rushed to register for a ticket pre-sale.

The 33-year-old, who topped U.S. and UK charts last week with comeback single "Easy On Me", took to Twitter with the message "Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii", sharing the July 1 and 2 concert dates and the pre-sale link on her website.

The shows, part of the BST Hyde Park concerts, are Adele's first since 2017.

However, several British media outlets reported the site had crashed, quoting fans as saying they were unable to register for the pre-sale.

"I tried to subscribe for more than 2 hours but still couldn't do it," one wrote on Twitter.

"Trying to sign up for pre-sale for @Adele at Hyde Park but even signing up ain't working haha! I think winning the lottery is easier than getting tickets for these concerts," another wrote.

When clicked, the pre-sale registration tab on the website brought up the message "Currently unavailable, please try again later". Some fans said they had succeeded in registering.

Other performers at the Hyde Park concerts include Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

Adele is due to release her fourth studio album "30", her hotly anticipated follow-up to 2015's Grammy Award winning "25", in November.

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams

