Skip to main content

Lifestyle

Alec Baldwin fires prop gun, killing cinematographer, authorities say

By
1 minute read
1/2

69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico on Thursday, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the set of independent feature film "Rust," the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," the police said in a statement.

According to authorities, Hutchins was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center to undergo treatment for his injuries.

It was not immediately known how serious Souza's injuries were.

A Variety report said the shooting occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe.

No charges have yet been filed in regard to the incident, said the police, adding they are investigating the shooting.

Baldwin's representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · October 21, 2021 · 11:49 PM UTC

F1 drivers defend Netflix series after Verstappen snub

Leading Formula One drivers defended the popular Netflix "Drive to Survive" fly-on-the-wall series on Thursday after Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen said he was snubbing it because he felt some of the rivalries were "faked".

Lifestyle
Oslo opens museum to "The Scream" painter Munch
Lifestyle
Paris art fair gets back to business after COVID pause
Lifestyle
Remains of 'Big John', largest known triceratops, fetch nearly $8 mln
Lifestyle
Music fans spend more time listening to tunes during pandemic -study