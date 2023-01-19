German remake of 'All Quiet On The Western Front' leads BAFTA nominations

[1/3] Crew from "All Quiet on the Western Front" attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., January 8, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly















LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A German remake of the anti-war classic “All Quiet On The Western Front” led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, overtaking other award season favourites with 14 nods.

Based on the epic 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about life in the trenches in World War One, the movie was recognised in the best film category, as well as for films not in the English language, for director, supporting actor, adapted screenplay, original score and other craft prizes.

It equals 2001's "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon" as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in BAFTA’s history, organisers said.

Dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and the dimension-hopping "Everything Everywhere All At Once", which both won prizes at the Golden Globes earlier this month, each secured 10 nominations.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic "Elvis" came in third with nine nominations, while drama "Tar" - about a gay conductor of a Berlin orchestra whose career comes tumbling down with an abuse scandal - had five nods.

“The EE BAFTA Film Awards are a celebration of the full spectrum of craft and creativity that go into filmmaking," Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said in a statement.

"We extend our warmest congratulations to the 215 people nominated today who represent 45 extraordinary films, spanning a vast range of narrative styles, genres and perspectives."

Known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), Britain’s top movie honours will be awarded on Feb. 19 in London.

