Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host the Oscars -reports

Cast member Amy Schumer poses at the premiere of "I Feel Pretty" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Comic actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the Academy Awards ceremony in March, Hollywood publication Variety and other media outlets reported on Monday.

The actors are finalizing details and an announcement will be made on Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Variety said. ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), will broadcast the Oscars ceremony on March 27.

The film industry's highest honors, which are handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, have not had a host since 2018.

Representatives for the actors, the academy and ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Editing by Matthew Lewis

