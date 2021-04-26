Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in a message thanking the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for awarding him an Oscar that had been widely expected to go to Boseman.

Hopkins, 83, won the best actor prize on Sunday for his portrayal of a man with dementia in "The Father", an upset victory over Boseman who had been considered the runaway front-runner for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

Speaking from his native Wales, Hopkins said in a video message posted on Instagram that the award, the second Oscar of his career, was unexpected.

"Good morning, here I am in my homeland in Wales," Hopkins said. "At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award, I really didn't. Thank you all very much."

"I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early."

“Black Panther” star Boseman died last year aged 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

