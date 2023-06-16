Artist paints giant plastic bottle in Swiss park in litter protest

[1/5] Swiss- French artist SAYPE poses next to his land art painting representing a pet bottle left on the grass as littering in the Parc Bourget in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse















LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 16 (Reuters) - A Swiss-French artist has painted a giant fresco depicting a crumpled plastic bottle directly onto the grass of a Swiss park with a view to raising awareness about pollution.

Saype, 34, used chalk and charcoal for the huge painting which is about the length and width of three tennis courts in Lausanne's Louis-Bourget park on the shores of Lake Geneva.

The painting, which is cordoned off, is expected to last for two or three weeks.

Reporting by Denis Balibouse; Writing by Emma Farge, Editing by William Maclean











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.