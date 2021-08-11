Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with collectible doll

A special edition Elvis Barbie doll is seen in this picture obtained by Reuters on August 10, 2021. Mattel/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Barbie is celebrating the "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley, with a collectible doll.

The female doll made by Mattel Inc (MAT.O) is dressed in Presley's "American Eagle" jumpsuit, which features colorful rhinestones, a cape and a red scarf. Presley wore the jumpsuit during numerous concert appearances.

Elvis' first RCA single, "Heartbreak Hotel," was released in 1956 and became the first Elvis single to sell over 1 million copies, followed by his first album, "Elvis Presley," which went to No. 1 on Billboard's pop album chart.

In 1973 Elvis made television and entertainment history with his "Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite." It was the first, worldwide live satellite broadcast of a concert and seen in about 40 countries by 1 billion to 1.5 billion people.

Presley died Aug. 16, 1977 at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Reporting by Alicia Powell in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

