'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' set UK-Ireland box office double debut record

[1/2] Director Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie speak to the media during the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, Britain July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - "Barbie" grossed an estimated 18.5 million pounds ($23.7 million) and "Oppenheimer" 10.9 million pounds at the UK-Ireland box office at the weekend, Screen International said on Monday - the first time two films opened to over 10 million pounds each.

In a battle dubbed "Barbenheimer" on social media, both movies enjoyed sold-out screenings across the country, with many fans flocking to the big screens dressed in pink to emulate the plastic doll.

The two films have given a much-needed lift to movie theatres after many earlier releases fell flat this year.

Greta Gerwig, who helmed "Barbie", beat the record for the biggest opening for a film directed by a woman.

"Oppenheimer", starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy as the American scientist who developed the atomic bomb, also secured director Christopher Nolan's second-biggest UK opening weekend.

Cinema operator Vue International said it had enjoyed its biggest weekend since "Avengers: Endgame" opened in 2019, with "Barbie" on track to become the biggest film of 2023.

"Barbie", which stars Margot Robbie, also ruled in U.S. and Canadian theatres, taking an estimated $155 million to set the record for the biggest domestic opening of 2023.

The British Film Institute's weekend box office figures will be released on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7793 pounds)

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.