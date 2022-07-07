Bob Dylan's unique 2021 disk sells for $1.77 mln at auction

One-of-one ionic original disc recording of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the wind" is pictured in unknown location. Christie’s Images Ltd 2022/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The only copy of a disk of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind" that the singer-songwriter recorded in 2021 sold for $1.77 million at auction on Thursday, above its price estimate.

The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London.

Stored in a wooden cabinet, the disk features etched signatures of the Grammy Award and Nobel Prize winner, musician and producer Joseph Henry 'T Bone' Burnett III, and mastering engineer Jeff Powell.

Dylan reportedly wrote the song in just 10 minutes in a Greenwich Village café in New York City in 1962, Christie's said.

The hammer price of 1.2 million pounds ($1.44 million) exceeded the estimate of 600,000 pounds to 1 million pounds. Fees brought the final price to 1.482 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8324 pounds)

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Richard Chang

